FILE PHOTO: A vendor at Pritil Public Market gets a free swab test amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tondo, Manila, Philippines, October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Thursday reported 1,407 new coronavirus infections and 11 more deaths, the lowest daily increase in fatalities in nearly three months.

The ministry said total confirmed cases rose to 402,820 while deaths reached 7,721. The Philippines has the second highest COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.