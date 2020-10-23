Philippines reports 1,923 new coronavirus cases, 132 more deaths

FILE PHOTO: Filipino girl Amber Baysa, 8, sits on a piece of wood as she looks out to a trash-filled Manila Bay near their shanty home, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tondo, Manila, Philippines, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Friday recorded 1,923 new coronavirus infections and 132 additional deaths, the largest daily increase in casualties in 15 days.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 365,799, while deaths had reached 6,915. The Philippines has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia.