Philippines reports 1,923 new coronavirus cases, 132 more deaths

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Friday recorded 1,923 new coronavirus infections and 132 additional deaths, the largest daily increase in casualties in 15 days.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 365,799, while deaths had reached 6,915. The Philippines has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia.
Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies
