FILE PHOTO: Jerico Lansang, a local government worker and parent of an Aeta student, drives a makeshift learning center on a rickshaw to the Aeta community where students struggle with distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Porac, Pampanga, Philippines, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday recorded 2,053 new coronavirus infections and 61 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections have risen to 375,180 while deaths reached 7,114. The Philippines has the second most number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.