Philippines reports 239 new coronavirus deaths, second-highest daily casualty figure

Health and local government workers participate in a simulation for COVID-19 vaccination in preparation for its arrival, at an elementary school turned vaccination command center in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Saturday reported 239 new coronavirus deaths, the second-highest daily increase in casualties since the pandemic started, and 2,240 infections.

The previous daily high death toll was 259 deaths reported on Sept. 14.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 559,288 while confirmed COVID-19 deaths have reached 12,068.

President Rodrigo Duterte is to decide next week whether to further loosen coronavirus curbs in the capital, Manila, to allow more economic activity.