Philippines reports 239 new coronavirus deaths, second-highest daily casualty figure

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Health and local government workers participate in a simulation for COVID-19 vaccination in preparation for its arrival, at an elementary school turned vaccination command center in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Saturday reported 239 new coronavirus deaths, the second-highest daily increase in casualties since the pandemic started, and 2,240 infections.

The previous daily high death toll was 259 deaths reported on Sept. 14.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 559,288 while confirmed COVID-19 deaths have reached 12,068.

President Rodrigo Duterte is to decide next week whether to further loosen coronavirus curbs in the capital, Manila, to allow more economic activity.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by William Mallard

