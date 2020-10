FILE PHOTO: Jerico Lansang, a local government worker and parent of an Aeta student, drives a makeshift learning center on a rickshaw to the Aeta community where students struggle with distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Porac, Pampanga, Philippines, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines recorded on Monday 2,638 new coronavirus infections and 26 additional deaths.

The Southeast Asian country’s total confirmed cases had climbed to 359,169, while its death toll had risen to 6,675, the health ministry said in a bulletin. Total recoveries had increased to 310,303, it said.