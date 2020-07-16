Philippines reports 29 new coronavirus deaths, 2,498 infections

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker takes blood sample from a passenger at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) drive-thru testing center in Manila, Philippines, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Thursday reported 29 new coronavirus deaths and 2,498 additional cases, the country’s the biggest daily rise in confirmed infections in more than a week.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had increased to 1,643, while confirmed infections reached 61,266.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday retained partial quarantine measures in the capital Manila for two weeks until the end of July, but warned that stricter curbs would be reinstated if the rise in new cases and deaths did not slow.