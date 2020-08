FILE PHOTO: Filipinos queue for cash subsidy from the government amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Batasan Hills, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines reported on Monday 3,446 coronavirus infections and 38 deaths, taking its total caseload to 220,819 and fatalities to 3,558, its health ministry said.

The ministry also said on Monday that five Philippine hospitals have been identified as candidates for potential clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by China-based Sinovac Biotech.