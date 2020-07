FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers take blood samples from a bike rider at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) drive-thru testing center in Manila, Philippines, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday confirmed four new coronavirus deaths and 1,521 new cases, its fifth straight day of reporting over a thousand infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 1,835 while confirmed cases have reached 69,898.