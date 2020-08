FILE PHOTO: A bus driver and passengers wear face masks and face shields, both mandatory in public transportation, to help curb coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Monday confirmed 4,686 additional novel coronavirus infections and 13 more deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 194,252, more than 60% of which were recorded in the past month, while deaths have reached 3,010.