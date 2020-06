FILE PHOTO: A worker disinfects a classroom inside a high school following an order from a local government amid new cases of coronavirus in the country, in San Juan, Metro Manila, Philippines March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines reported 539 more coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,930.

The Department of Health also recorded 14 additional fatalities related to the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll to 1,088.

One duplicate case was removed from the total number of infections reported as of June 13, it added.