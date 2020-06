FILE PHOTO: A worker in personal protective equipment disinfects the hand rails on a train, on the first day of train operations since the lockdown to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over two months ago, in Manila, Philippines, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday recorded six new coronavirus deaths and 518 additional infections.

The ministry said total deaths have increased to 1,017 while confirmed cases have reached 22,992.

(Paragraph 2 of this story shows the ministry’s corrected death toll at 1,017 instead of 1,071 initially stated.)