Philippines reports 987 new coronavirus cases, 49 deaths

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday reported 987 new coronavirus infections, the lowest daily increase in infections in more than 16 weeks, and 49 additional deaths.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 388,137, while deaths had reached 7,367. The Philippines has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia.
Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies
