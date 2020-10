FILE PHOTO: A health worker conducts a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) swab testing at a gymnasium in Navotas City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines recorded 3,190 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its biggest daily increase since Sept. 21, bringing its total confirmed infections to 322,497, the highest tally in the region.

The health ministry also reported 100 more fatalities due to COVID-19 infections, the country’s highest daily record since Sept. 14, taking its death toll to 5,776.