FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past closed shops in an empty public square following the lockdown in the Philippine capital to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manila, Philippines, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry said on Wednesday the coronavirus outbreak has killed five more people, with 106 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have risen to 182 while infections have increased to 3,870. Twelve patients recovered on Wednesday, bringing the total to 96, it added.