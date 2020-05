FILE PHOTO: Men wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) play chess while vendors sell vegetables, as lockdown restrictions ease after two months in "community quarantine", in Manila, Philippines, May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Thursday reported four new coronavirus deaths and 213 additional confirmed cases.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths because of the pandemic had increased to 846, while infections had risen to 13,434. But 68 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,000.