FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask and shield is pictured in the Ninoy Aquino Stadium that has been temporarily turned into a quarantine facility to accommodate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in Manila, Philippines, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Tuesday recorded nine new coronavirus deaths and 140 additional confirmed cases.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total coronavirus deaths have reached 437 while infections have risen to 6,599. But 41 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 654, it added.