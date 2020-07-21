Health News
July 21, 2020 / 9:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Philippines reports two new coronavirus deaths, 1,951 infections

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers take blood samples from a bike rider at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) drive-thru testing center in Manila, Philippines, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Tuesday reported two more novel coronavirus deaths and 1,951 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had increased to 1,837, while confirmed cases had reached 70,764.

President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to arrest anyone not wearing a face mask or breaching social distancing guidelines amid a sharp rise in infections and deaths since a lockdown was eased in June. [nL3N2ES0UK]

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below