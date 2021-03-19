Philippines sees new daily record coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a makeshift barrier set up on a street of a village under lockdown amid rising coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Manila, Philippines, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Friday recorded 7,103 new coronavirus cases, the country’s biggest daily increase in infections, and 13 more deaths.

The ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 648,066 while confirmed deaths have reached 12,900. The Philippines, its capital region in particular, is seeing a spike in new cases, including those with more transmissible variants.