Philippines' Duterte to declare public health emergency to combat coronavirus

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte plans to declare a nationwide public health emergency following confirmation of the country’s first community transmission of the disease, the presidential aide said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the nation’s health officials said the new coronavirus recorded its first case of local transmission, and called for measures to contain its spread.

Duterte has agreed to declare a health emergency following the latest development, Bong Go, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and a close aide of the president, told reporters.