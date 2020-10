FILE PHOTO: A poster announcing temporary closure is placed on a barrier outside an amusement park amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manila, Philippines May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ coronavirus task force has lifted a ban on overseas travel for Filipino tourists, the presidential office said on Friday.

Non-essential overseas travel could resume starting October 21, ending a restriction in effect since July and potentially increasing customers for Philippine carriers that have suffered amid the pandemic.