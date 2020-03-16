Philippine president to impose new quarantine measures across Luzon

FILE PHOTO: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during his fourth State of the Nation Address at the Philippine Congress in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will impose “enhanced community quarantine” across the country’s entire main island of Luzon, his spokesman said on Monday, adding to existing measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.

More details would follow on the enhanced quarantining procedures, Salvador Panelo told reporters in a text message, without elaborating. Panelo had earlier said a “total lockdown” of Metropolitan Manila was among options available in what he said was “a matter of national survival”.