Philippines confirms 34 new coronavirus cases, full tally at 98

Passengers wear protective masks while waiting at the Araneta Center Bus Terminal in Cubao, Quezon City, Philippines, March 13, 2020, following President Rodrigo Duterte's announcement of a local travel ban in the Philippine capital. REUTERS/Adrian Portugal

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines reported on Saturday an additional 34 confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing total to 98 ahead of the implementation of quarantine measures in the capital Manila.

It marked the largest single-day increase in confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian nation, which has eight coronavirus deaths.

Details of the new cases are being validated and authorities are verifying reports of additional cases, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a news conference.