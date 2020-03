A soldier checks the body temperature of a health worker before entering a free shuttle service following the suspension of mass transportation to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry reported 45 more confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing Saturday’s tally to 77.

With the latest addition, confirmed cases in the Philippines’ totaled 307. It announced 32 new cases earlier in the day and the 19th death related to the coronavirus.

The government has placed more than half of the country’s population under strict home quarantine to stem the spread of the coronavirus.