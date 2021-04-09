Philippines records 401 coronavirus deaths, highest daily increase

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a face mask and a face shield as a protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), prays outside the St. Peter Parish Shrine of Leaders in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Friday reported 401 new coronavirus deaths, the highest single-day spike in fatalities since the start of the pandemic, and 12,225 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had risen to 840,554, while confirmed deaths had reached 14,520. It said 213 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.