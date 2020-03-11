Philippines reports 16 new confirmed coronavirus cases

Pedestrians wearing protective masks use their phones on a sidewalk in Manila, Philippines, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Wednesday confirmed 16 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number to 49, most of which were reported this week.

The country reported its first domestic transmission on Saturday, in what were its first cases since January, when three Chinese nationals tested positive, one of whom died.

It declared a public health emergency declared on Monday, and schools and universities across the capital Manila have been closed this week.