FDA authorizes COVID-19 saliva test by Phosphorus Diagnostics

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday allowed emergency use of a COVID-19 saliva test made by privately held Phosphorus Diagnostics LLC that allows people to send in their saliva samples to the company’s laboratory for testing.

The company’s sample collection kit, priced at around $140, would be delivered to customers if they are found eligible after completing an online questionnaire.

Test results are expected to be made available within 72 hours after the company’s laboratory in Secaucus, New Jersey gets the sample, Phosphorus said.

The United States has been working to increase its testing capacity as it grapples with a jump in infections in the midst of efforts to reopen the economy.

Phosphorus’ saliva sample collection kit is the second to be approved by the FDA, according to the company.

In April, the health regulator approved LabCorp’s (LH.N) at-home nasal sample collection kit. The company last month expanded availability of the kits to all U.S. customers after initially making it available only for healthcare workers.