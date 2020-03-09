Playtech closes Snaitech units in Italy amid coronavirus hit

(Reuters) - Gambling software maker Playtech (PTEC.L) said on Monday its Snaitech betting units in Italy will remain closed until April 3, as per the government’s decree on all betting shops, arcades and bingo halls to halt the coronavirus spread.

Its Snaitech unit is Italy’s biggest sports betting firm. The company, which warned on its 2020 results last month, said its online activity in Italy would continue, which may help to mitigate some of the impact.