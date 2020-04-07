Breakingviews - The Exchange: “Too Small to Fail”

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - In normal times, some of the world’s littler nations like Denmark and Singapore tend to outperform larger ones in a variety of economic and social areas, author James Breiding tells Rob Cox. Covid-19 will likely show that big isn’t necessarily better in handling a crisis either.
