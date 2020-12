FILE PHOTO: The Polish border crossing with Germany in Lubieszyn-Linken is being reopened as Poland reopens the borders with the European Union countries, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Poland June 12, 2020. Agencja Gazeta/Cezary Aszkielowicz via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland does not plan to introduce quarantine for people crossing land borders from the European Union, a government spokesman said on Monday, but flights from Britain to Poland will be suspended from midnight on Monday until further notice.

“We do not plan to introduce border quarantine with other EU countries,” Piotr Muller told reporters.