FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives for the second day of the European Union leaders summit, held to discuss the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027, in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s borders will remain closed until at least May 3, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

Morawiecki said Poland would start easing some coronavirus restrictions from April 20.