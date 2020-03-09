Poland sets up health checks on borders

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will conduct health checks at its borders to stem the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

Poland has so far registered 16 cases of the rapidly spreading flu-like virus, which has infected more than 110,000 people in 105 countries and territories, and killed 3,800.

“As of today there will be four (health checkpoints) on the German border and one on the Czech border, but I want to stress in the coming hours we are going to increase controls on other borders as well,” Morawiecki told reporters.

The checks will focus on buses and trains.

Poland reported five new cases on Monday. The cities affected include the capital Warsaw, Wroclaw and Krakow.