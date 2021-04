FILE PHOTO: A paramedic administers a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at the University Hospital in Bialystok, Poland January 4, 2021. Agnieszka Sadowska/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Around 90% of COVID-19 cases reported in Poland are the variant of the virus first discovered in Britain, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday.