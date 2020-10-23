Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare & Pharma

Poland hopes to cap new daily coronavirus cases at 18,000 next week

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wear masks on a tram amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Bydgoszcz, Poland, October 16, 2020. Roman Bosiacki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland hopes to keep the number of new daily coronavirus infections below 18,000 next week, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Friday, after daily infections hit a new record of 13,632.

Poland has announced new restrictions, including limiting gatherings to five people and allow restaurants to only serve take-out food.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Marcin Goclowski, Writing by Joanna Plucinska; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up