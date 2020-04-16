Poland won't pay penalty for pulling out of deal to buy German airline Condor: minister

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will not pay any penalty for walking away from a planned takover of German airlines Condor, State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin said on Thursday, blaming the German side for not fulfilling the terms of the agreement.

The owner of Poland’s national airline LOT, state-run Polish Aviation Group (PGL), said on Monday it had pulled out of the deal to buy German rival Condor, raising the prospect of Berlin nationalising the troubled carrier.

“We will not be paying any fines, as (our withdrawal) is not our (fault), but is connected to the fact that the other side of the transaction has not completed the terms of the contract,” Sasin told private radio RMF.