Poland's prime minister sees fast economic recovery

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives for the second day of the European Union leaders summit, held to discuss the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027, in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday he expects the country’s economy to recover quickly from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have a chance for a V-shaped recovery,” Morawiecki told a conference.

Poles will vote on Sunday in the first round of the presidential election, in which incumbent Andrzej Duda, and ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, is facing an increasingly tight race.