FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives on the second day of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 2, 2020. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will probably move older primary school students to distance learning, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday, as it tries to combat a big increase in COVID-19 cases.

Poland reported on Wednesday 10,040 new COVID-19 infections, a fresh daily record.