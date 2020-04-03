Poland's ruling party coalition partner against May election: Kaczynski

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party junior coalition partner Porozumienie (Accord) is against presidential elections being held on May 10, head of PiS Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Poland’s de facto leader, said on Friday.

“This is true, that (head of Porozumienie Jaroslaw Gowin) says that he is against the election at the moment. He justifies this with medical reasons. It is hard to say what his decision will be,” Kaczynski told public radio.

Kaczynski reiterated that elections should be held on May 10 and that on Friday the lower house of parliament, the Sejm, will vote on the plan to conduct it remotely, via post.