Polish health minister to assess safety of elections this week or next

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski will present his opinion on whether or not it is safe to carry out May presidential elections amidst the coronavirus pandemic at the end of this week or at the start of next week, he said on Wednesday.

“When I give the decision to the Polish prime minister, I will present it to the people...it’ll be at the end of this week or the beginning of the next,” Szumowski told Polish private broadcaster TVN.

He added that he believes Polish society will be grappling with the repercussions of the epidemic for between a year and two years.