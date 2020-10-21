Up to third of new COVID cases in Poland could end up in hospital

FILE PHOTO: Medical team wearing protective gear brings a patient suspected of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to a hospital in Bialystok, Poland, March 20, 2020. Agnieszka Sadowska/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Up to 30% of the people now contracting COVID-19 in Poland could end up being hospitalised, the health minister said on Wednesday, as the government weighs new restrictions amid an ongoing spike in cases.

“From studies by our experts, about 20 to 30% of new daily coronavirus cases could end up in hospital, which means we could have up to 2,000 to 3,000 new patients in hospital daily,” Poland’s Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told Poland’s lower house of parliament.