Poland seems to have passed COVID-19 infections peak - minister

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks wait in line at the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine centre situated at a temporary hospital organised at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland seems to have passed a peak in the number of coronavirus infections, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Friday, adding that the country is still testing its health system capacity.

Poland reported 28,487 new coronavirus cases on Friday, compared with a record 35,251 on April 1. The country of 38 million also reported on Friday 768 coronavirus-related deaths, the second highest number since the start of the pandemic.