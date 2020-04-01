Polish miner JSW's coal output hit by anti-virus measures

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s JSW, European Union’s biggest coking coal producer, reported a 40% drop in output this week after it reduced the number of shifts and many miners remained at home because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Though Poland has implemented a number of restrictions on citizens to combat the virus, the mining sector has continued working to provide fuel for the country’s power needs and steel industry. Poland has reported 2,347 coronavirus cases with 35 deaths as of Wednesday.

A spokesman for state-run JSW said the group introduced measures to reduce infection risk for its 30,000 workers.

Miners have their temperature checked before they start work and the number of workers in mineshafts, bathrooms and cloakrooms have been reduced. Absence levels have exceeded 30% and are comparable with holiday seasons.

JSW is also ready to separate some of its key workers so they can live temporarily on mine premises to ensure production remains stable above minimum requirements.

“This is just one of our options; we are prepared for many scenarios. Everything depends on how the situation develops. It is important not to start such procedures too early,” the spokesman said, adding that the group has had no confirmed coronavirus cases among its workforce.

Despite the fall in production, the company said it is able to fulfil contractual orders thanks to high stockpiles.

Rising coal stockpiles have been an issue raised by coal trade unions, which said they pose a threat to mining operations. [nL8N2A41SB]

However, the current high stocks and falling demand for coal-fired power could make it easier for Poland to reduce output to ensure miner safety during the coronavirus crisis.

A representative of state-owned PGG, Europe’s biggest thermal coal producer, was not immediately available to comment on planned output and the company’s anti-virus measures.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a worker at one of PGG’s coal mines said that working conditions during his shifts have not changed significantly and that directors of many mines would be reluctant to reduce output, fearing this would lead to definite shutdowns.