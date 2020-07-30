Polish prime minister says he wants to avoid another lockdown

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s prime minister said on Thursday that he wanted to avoid another lockdown, and that Poland will use new methods to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Poland would analyse the coronavirus situation and would make decisions on action in the second half of August, Mateusz Morawiecki also said during a news conference.

Poland reported its highest daily rise in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Thursday, with 615 new infections, according to the Health Ministry’s Twitter account.