Poland vote could be postponed if safety not guaranteed: president

FILE PHOTO: Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Poland February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland should consider postponing presidential elections scheduled for May 10 if health and safety conditions can’t be guaranteed, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said on Monday.

Poland’s ruling nationalists have insisted so far that there was no need to postpone the elections despite calls from opposition candidates for a delay.

Duda is an ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

There are 1,984 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Poland and 26 deaths.