Poland imposes new restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to spike

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective coverall takes details from a patient before testing them on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the line to a drive-thru testing centre in Warsaw, Poland, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland announced new restrictions on Thursday to curb the coronavirus pandemic, including limits on opening hours for bars and restaurants, sports events and schools in some areas as it faced another daily record spike in infections.

“I am calling on all elderly people to stay home...we will win this fight, but only if we are united and responsible,” Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

Sports events will be held without audiences, gyms and swimming pools will close, and schools in red zones, where the coronavirus has hit the country hardest, will have to provide only distance learning. The capital Warsaw will also be in a red zone.