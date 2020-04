FILE PHOTO: A worker wearing protective gear disinfects a public bus during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Gdynia, Poland, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Matej Leskovsek

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will likely lift restrictions on shops first when it eases curbs put in place to cope with the coronavirus, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Tuesday.

“Decisions will take place tomorrow or the day after on the future scenario that should be put in place,” Muller said on public radio.

