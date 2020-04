FILE PHOTO: A volunteer wearing protective gloves and a face mask gives out bread and soup outside a charity bus, that drives around cities delivering free meals to homeless and people in need, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Sopot, Poland, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Matej Leskovsek

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will ease restrictions on public life from April 20, starting with reopening parks and forests, the Prime Minister said on Thursday, as the country begins to loosen measures designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Mateusz Morawiecki also said that Poland will ease restrictions on the number of clients in shops.