No need for mandatory distance learning in schools, Poland's PM says

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks during a news conference as the country grapples with a sharp spike in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, in Warsaw, Poland October 8, 2020. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland does not plan to institute mandatory distance learning in schools for now, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday, as the country grapples with its fifth consecutive daily record of new coronavirus cases.

“For today we don’t see the need to introduce mandatory distance learning,” Morawiecki told a news conference, adding the government would hold a weekly re-evaluation to decide if further restrictions are needed to curb the pandemic.