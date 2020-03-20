Poland donates 430 thousand litres of confiscated spirits for disinfectant

WARSAW (Reuters) - Nearly half a million litres of confiscated vodka and rectified spirit will be sent to Polish public institutions in need of disinfectant amid the coronavirus outbreak, Poland’s prosecutor’s office said on Friday.

“Due to the growing need for disinfectants, invaluable in fight the coronavirus epidemic, (we are) working....to pass on ethyl alcohol confiscated during criminal proceedings,” the prosecutor’s office and National Revenue Administration said in a statement.

The alcohol, which was initially meant to be destroyed, will be used to disinfect transport services and indoor spaces.

Two hospitals in the Polish city of Olsztyn have already received 1,500 litres of rectified spirit, the government said in a separate statement.

Rectified spirit, which can contain around 95% alcohol, is sold for individual consumption in Poland but is only available in many other countries for commercial purposes.