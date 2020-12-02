Poland to wrap coronavirus vaccine strategy by week's end - PM's aide

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland should complete its vaccination strategy by the end of the week, the prime minister’s top aide Michal Dworczyk said on Wednesday, after the government announced it has ordered 45 million COVID-19 vaccines for the country.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki added that the cost of the contract amounts to between five to 10 billion zlotys. He said he hopes the vaccines will be available to citizens by February of 2021.