March 13, 2020 / 4:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Poles should avoid travel due to coronavirus - foreign ministry

WARSAW (Reuters) - The Polish foreign ministry on Friday advised Poles to avoid unnecessary travel abroad due to the growing coronavirus outbreak but stopped short of issuing a ban as other countries in the region have done.

“As at the current stage of development of the coronavirus epidemic no place in the world is risk-free, and in some regions of the world the situation is changing in an unusually dynamic way,” the statement ministry said in a statement.

“The foreign ministry calls for avoiding any foreign trips that aren’t necessary.”

Poland — central Europe’s biggest country — has confirmed 68 cases of coronavirus so far with one death.

